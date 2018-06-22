Only last month, Stormy Daniels was the lead story for nearly all of the mainstream media, and other stories were relegated to footnotes. Before Daniels, it was the question of whether Trump had colluded with Russia, the Mueller investigation, the demonstrations against the Second Amendment by teen survivors of Parkand High School, and then, most recently, pictures of crying children, reportedly torn from the arms of their desperate parents, who, as it happened, gained access to the U.S. by illegally crossing our southern border and putting themselves under the laws of our country.

While these may all have been newsworthy stories, to a greater or lesser extent, the mainstream press has eagerly ignored the booming economy, the record-breaking unemployment figures, the number of companies moving their overseas operations back to America, and the historic meeting in Singapore between North Korea’s Kim Jung Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. It has also ignored major stories such as the massive violent demonstrations on Israel’s southern border with Gaza, and Hamas’ latest weapons, the flaming balloons sailing into Israel, and the vast areas of blazing wheat fields and nature reserves that they ignited and destroyed.

Children in Cages Instead they grabbed national headlines in early June by showing heart-rending photographs of crying babies, although the story of the children separated from their families was not new. It has been a problem for years, since the 1990s. It is only timely because it gives the Democrats and the press the opportunity to distract their constituents away from the real news of this administration. When the Democrats railed against the heartless policy of separating the children from their parents on the American side of the U.S.-Mexican border, after arriving here illegally, they were only repeating the complaints about a situation that has been a reality for a long time. Since the Obama years, more than 10,000 children were sent to the U.S. unaccompanied, separated from their families by their parents! Where was the outcry then? Their own parents sent them alone, or worse, with traffickers who were meant to take them on a perilous trip through Mexico and across the Mexican/U.S. border. We will never know how may of them made it, but when they got here, they ended up in interment facilities like the one taken by CNN in June 2014. Wait, Obama was president then!

But this year, the press brought out the children again. This time they included a little boy behind a wire fence. But it wasn’t a cage for immigrant children separated from their parents. It was a prop for a demonstration against immigration policy in Dallas, Texas, in June 2018.

Here is the same little boy on the outside of the ‘cage’ with the demonstrators behind him. Fake news? You bet!

When President Trump said that he felt badly about the children, the Democrats and their loyal press mocked him and called him a hypocrite. When the first lady, Melania Trump, expressed her own dismay at the situation, she was similarly mocked and rebuked.

Only a few days later, the First Lady went down to the border to see for herself the conditions the children were living in. On the same day, the President wrote an Executive Order ending the policy of separating families at the border. But the Democrats continued to condemn them both. They gave no credit to the President for his Executive Order that relieved the children from the painful separation from their parents. Instead they accused him of ‘reversing course’, ignoring the fact that he had solved the very problem they had been complaining so vociferously about. Instead, they bashed the President for detaining the families ‘indefinitely’ while their individual cases are being processed. Are the Democrats ever satisfied?

Of course not, because they are determined to undermine whatever the President does. He is not, they say, ‘their’ president, and they will do whatever is necessary to destroy his presidency.

Never in the history of this country has there been such an abject refusal on the part of so many to ignore the outcome of a presidential election. Never has the rhetoric from one side been so vile, so vulgar, so intemperate, or so illogical.

A year and a half has passed since the election, and yet the Democrats in Congress and the mainstream press still continue to assault Trump, his family, his cabinet, and his administration in a broadside onslaught that is increasingly crass, rude, and divisive. Today the issue is the situation on the border. Tomorrow it will be something else and the children on the border will be yesterday’s news.

What is clear is that this, like the ‘Russian collusion’, like the headline-grabbing story of Stormy Daniels, like the Mueller investigation which has gone far beyond its original mandate. It is all about politics and power, and the destruction of the Trump presidency. The so-called ‘news’ was created because it was needed to distract against the real news of this administration – that the economy is thriving, that unemployment is at historic lows, and that President Trump has made historic strides internationally. And that is real news!

Enough! It’s time for the left to wake up and stop the boorishness, the gauche tweets, and the constant trashing of a man who is making history almost every day. President Donald Trump is the President and he is not going away. Godspeed!