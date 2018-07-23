Recently a video clip has been passed around social media showing Bill and Hillary Clinton occupying seats on a commercial flight from somewhere, to somewhere else. Considering all the rumors recently emanating from the Clinton Camp was the destination New Hampshire maybe? Republicans can only hope.

The fact that the Clintons were together on a commercial flight at all was certainly a curious sight. I’m not for sure but I’d be surprised that they’ve actually ever flown anywhere else commercially together for decades, considering the vast wealth they’ve accumulated since Bill Clinton left the presidency, and Hillary sold much of our uranium to the Russians.

Usually they fly on privately owned or chartered jets, like the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s jet that Bill Clinton took to Epstein’s ‘Lolita Island’ dozens of times. Some of those trips without his Secret Service protection detail. Which begs the question why would Bill Clinton ditch his protective detail on these particular trips? Could it be the reports about all the young, beautiful women known to also have been guests on Epstein’s Island?

Considering that the Clintons never do anything that isn’t politically calculated, there’s a reason they allowed themselves to be seen and videotaped flying together on a commercial airliner. Fortunately no video exists that we know of showing them making their way back to the airplane’s bathroom, or cuddled up under a blanket trying to join the ‘Mile High Club’. Ghastly thought.

Perhaps the rumors are true that Hillary is thinking once again of running for president. From a purely historical standpoint Hillary Clinton continues to be the most corrupt, dishonest, and despicable politician in American history to ever run for the Office of President of the United States. And while a number of U.S. presidents have engaged in extramarital affairs during their time in office, her husband Bill holds the singular distinction of being the first known sexual predator to ever hold the office.

One can only wonder if Hillary’s political obsession has become something of a psychosis. She simply cannot accept the fact that she was denied the thing that she devoted her entire life to achieving. That outside of the coastal and urban areas of America that she was rejected roundly by the American people. The ones who really do fly commercial airlines anyway, in the ‘coach’ section. Not the ones who travel in private jets, drink foo foo latte’s, and support every liberal and deviant cause that Hillary does.

But is “psychosis” a fair assessment of Hillary Clinton’s behavior? Well, according to the dictionary psychosis is “a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality”. People experiencing a psychosis “suffer from hallucinations and DELUSIONS”.

As for hallucinations, I seem to recall during her husband’s time in office once hearing of Hillary Clinton claiming to have “channeled Eleanor Roosevelt”. That was back during one of Hillary’s more lucid moments one would guess, since she surely has been delusional for a very long time.

Just like this staged airplane flight, her wandering around the forest near her Chappaqua, New York residence certainly was another politically calculated event. Poor, poor Hillary, seeking solace by traipsing around through the woods lost in thought and reflection over the drubbing she took from Donald Trump.

No, you can lay money on it if Bill and Hillary are ever together it’s for one reason and one reason only, and that’s not because they are enamored with each other’s company. It’s about politics plain and simple. They are both scheming and conjuring up another ‘Clinton Resurrection’, another step back into the spotlight.

Only this time it isn’t just Republicans who want them to simply go away. It would seem there’s a lot of Democrats who also are suffering from ‘Clinton Fatigue’. So maybe it’s time they both climb back onto whatever horse – or jet they rode in on!