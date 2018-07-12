Cautious of technology’s effect on their developing minds, many Technology wizards are sending their offspring to good old fashion, reading, writing and arithmetic related private schools, where the “POWER OF THE PENCIL” is enforced and not a single computer or calculator in sight. These parents want to prevent the brain-hacking of their children by the influential addictive behaviors of electronic devices.

“When children at exclusive Silicon Valley private schools mention apples, they usually aren’t talking about computers rather lunch, and they are also more likely to doodle than google.”

What Knowledge do these Techy’s have that mainstream America does not? Obviously they want their children to grow up with imagination and the basic roots to solving problems on their own without relying on an electronic device of some kind or is it that these Tech Wizards witness America has become desensitized with the human interactions of one on one conversations and touch because people have become hypnotized and zombified by the false world of electronics, either way, silicon valley is a world within a world and the tech geniuses are trying to resuscitate their children’s lifestyle patterns.

The pedagogy emphasizes the role of imagination in learning and takes a holistic approach that integrates the intellectual, practical and creative development of pupils.

The fact that parents working for pioneering technology companies are questioning the value of computers in education, begs the question…”Is the futuristic dream of high tech classrooms really in the best interest of the future generations?”

Silicon Valley parents witness firsthand that technology is potentially harmful to their children, many parents are restricting or outright banning screen time for their children altogether, and these parents are sending their children to schools where there are little to no computers in sight. The trends follows a long standing practice among high level tech executives who have set limits for their own children for years.

In certain techy homes, there are no video game systems allowed, this includes cell phones to a certain age….and in the homes that do allow videos, cellphones, computer and other electronic devices, they are limited to less than one hour a day, yet there are no limits to the use of puzzles, the reading of a good book from the family library or partaking in a family board game or sports and physical activities.

In essence, these astringent actions utilized by techy parents makes us wonder, are they worried about some (AI) Artificial Intelligence of mind control taking over the unconscious mindsets of our children?

Former employees at major tech companies have openly condemned the companies focus on building addictive tech products. Such addictions are transforming todays children into the true consumer of electronic devices and most parents buy into the notion that they want to give their children the benefits they never experienced.

These Tech companies realize that the sooner you get children, adolescents or teenagers conditioned to a platform, the easier it is to form unhealthy lifelong habits of relying on a nonhuman component of everyday lifestyles. This becomes a futile battle because Google has made a push into schools with Google Docs, Google Sheets, and the learning management suite Google Classroom. Let’s not leave out Apple, Microsoft and any other Techy giants in the electronic world of “ALTURISM” which we know to be the belief in or practice of disinterested and selfless concern for the well-being of others.

“Some education experts agree and say that the push to equip classrooms with computers is unwarranted because studies do not clearly show that this leads to better test scores or other measurable gains.”

A 2017 survey conducted by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation found among 907 Silicon Valley parents that despite high confidence in technology’s benefits, many parents now have serious concerns about tech’s impact on the psychological and social development of their children.

Increases in Depressive Symptoms, Suicide-Related Outcomes, and Suicide Rates Among U.S. Adolescents After 2010 and Links to Increased New Media Screen Time.

According to Family Therapist “Erika Boissiere”, living in the world’s tech epicenter, and who has front row seats to what she describes as a “malaise of scrolling”, she and her husband have discovered a host of short term consequences among teens and adolescents who rely heavily on the use of tech devices. These include heightened risks for depression, anxiety and in extreme cases, suicide.

Many of the fellow parents she and her husband have talked with said they too have witnessed an “anti-tech sentiment”.

The tech-free teaching methods are designed to foster a lifelong love of learning and teach students how to concentrate deeply and master human interaction, critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

Mbg’s 2018 Wellness Trends report forecasted a shift away from tech, as research is backing up the suspicion that our embrace of technology has turned into an addiction.

We’re newly aware of the vulnerability to the enticing interfaces designed by powerful tech companies to capture the attention and understand the effects of digital dependency on developing minds.

Research confirms that the young and inordinately susceptible to changes in brain chemistry have been linked to an increase in teenage depression and suicides.

One of the best defenses against the negative effects of grooming a child techy are the engagement of children and outdoor retreats and activities, as the interactions of these activities stimulate the empathy levels of children. These activities enhance a child’s adaption and communication skills, a lost art among the upcoming generations.

Around Silicon Valley, a number of low tech schools have been created in effort to reintroduce the basics. Faculty don’t allow the introduction of kids to screen based devices until they reach 8th grade. One of these private schools out of Los Altos, California, kids use chalkboards and No. 2 pencils. It is a fact that children learn creativity by using power tools and dismantling radios, and attending classes in treehouses, what a concept of yesteryear

Maybe another reason why President Trump wants to reintroduce more Trade Schools into today’s society so that future generations don’t loose the art of one on one people skills and craftsmenship, one would challenge the notion of the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to encompass the very souls of our future generations through their habitual dependence on electronic devices.

Another important building block to tomorrows future adults is to build strong bodies and minds, sports and physical activities play a very important development process into brain development as children enter adulthood with a healthier set of expectations.

Parents realize that through a regulated amount of time and proper use of any electronic technologies, we prevent the WEAPONIZATION version of generational zombies and social misfits.

“Children do learn what they live. Then they grow up to live what they’ve learned.” Dorothy Nolte

