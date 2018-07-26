Americans are living through epoch times witnessed like never before in history. President Donald J Trump’s Justice Department has filed thousands of sealed indictments and is enforcing his draining of the swamps and marshlands that grew within the past political arenas of government in both the democratic and republican parties, bought and paid for out of greed and partnerships with criminal agendas of lobbyist, deep state, wealthy elites, Hollywood celebrities, Cabal, illuminati and other agents of tyranny and terrorism against America and her people.

The circumstances which surround the guilty are of a variety of misdeeds and this number is growing every month as these people are involved in horrific sex crimes, affiliation with the “deep state”, gun, drug running, organ and human trafficking, money laundering and other RICO offenses, as well as intent to harm the President of the United States, his administration, the American people, the nations and the world.

Wow, such vile and discontent has rooted itself like a cancer within the very fiber of high government offices and these people being brought up on charges are mostly American by blood, where is the disconnect and why have they turned on their nation and fellow man? How did America become so entrenched with Tyranny? Many of the names and events to unfold in the year ahead will shock those Americans who are unaware.

One thing is for sure, justice and accountability will be reckoned with as our new Sheriff in Town, together with his administration will order the indictments unsealed, at that time there will be a wave of mass arrests and the accused will be tried and sent for indefinite detention to GITMO or other accommodations for the wicked.

An indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. A sealed indictment is an indictment that stays non-public until an arrest is made. Sealed indictments are typically used in prosecuting individuals or criminal networks in cases where revealing names could lead individuals to flee or destroy evidence.

In the autumn of 2017, President Trump’s Justice Department started the procedure of sealed indictments, today as of July 2018, there is an astounding and exploding 40,483 sealed indictments which have been filed in courts across America just waiting to be unsealed and executed. To note that in 2006, there were only 1,077 sealed indictments for the entire year according to a 2009 Federal Judicial Center report. Those sealed indictments made up about 0.96% of all criminal cases that year.

Here is a theory that is gaining plausibility and information is incoming from the Department of Justice, news articles and court record searches.

The latest count of 40,483 sealed indictments filed in the U.S. Federal District Criminal Courts since October 30th, 2017, and linked these to prosecutions being led by the U.S. Attorney for Utah, John Huber.

It was Attorney General Jeff Sessions who appointed Huber back on November 13, 2017, to work with the Department of Justice’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, in investigating a wide range of criminal and civil law violations by current and former government employees.

Many people question the motives of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, yet there is a high probability he is doing the job he was appointed to where playing possum is his best façade.

It was Professor Jonathan Turley, a top national legal expert on government investigations, who commented about Attorney General Jeff Sessions decision to bring in U.S. Attorney John Huber.

Turley who attained national fame during the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton as a top legal authority on special counsels and is an expert on government wrongdoing, including criminal wrongdoing. His reputation has grown in the past 20 years as he has weighed in on scandals and investigations of public officials from both parties.

Turley stated it was a brilliant way to combine all the powers of the U.S. Department of Justice’s inspector general with a prosecutor who can bring charges, seek indictments and get results more quickly than a second special counsel. As a U.S. Attorney, Huber has the full authority to set forth a grand jury and file criminal charges, which a grand jury can be empaneled anywhere, which also means that it could be a group of citizens from Utah, in the heart of “Trump Country” instead of the D.C. Swamp.

Also vital in understanding that Jeff Sessions letter to Congress, said Huber would be leading a prosecutorial team that would include other senior prosecutors. After examining the lists of states where sealed indictments have been filed, it’s clear to recognize that Huber’s team is made up of prosecutors from many if not all 50 states implicated.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who is working with Huber has a staff of 470 Investigators, giving Huber access to enormous investigative firepower that far exceeds the staff of any special counsel.

Collaboration efforts between Huber and the Office of Inspector General all over the U.S. show that many if not the majority of sealed indictments are occurring, wherever the crimes were committed. To sum it up, Inspector General Horowitz’s staff will perform the majority of the investigations, while the prosecution and convening of a grand jury will be left up to Huber’s team and his nationwide prosecutors.

